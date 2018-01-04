Filed Under:Ciara

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Russell Wilson is one of the best QBs in the NFL — and apparently he is also the next Ansel Adams.

Wilson is married to the singer Ciara and the two decided to do a photo shoot with Ciara nearly nude.

The first photo was captioned saying that the photos were shot by Wilson.

She then proceeded to tweet out five other photos as well.

I’m not sure if there is any rhyme or reason to the photos other than to show off Ciara’s body.

The couple caught heat when they took a nearly nude photo when Ciara was pregnant in March of 2017.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch