By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Russell Wilson is one of the best QBs in the NFL — and apparently he is also the next Ansel Adams.
Wilson is married to the singer Ciara and the two decided to do a photo shoot with Ciara nearly nude.
The first photo was captioned saying that the photos were shot by Wilson.
She then proceeded to tweet out five other photos as well.
I’m not sure if there is any rhyme or reason to the photos other than to show off Ciara’s body.
The couple caught heat when they took a nearly nude photo when Ciara was pregnant in March of 2017.