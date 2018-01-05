EX-MSP trooper Mark Bessner (left) sits with his attorney Richard Convertino before he was arraigned in the death of a 15-year-old riding on an ATV in Detroit. (Photo by Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press/TNS/Sipa USA)

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A judge has refused to lower a $1 million bond for a former Michigan state trooper charged with murder, calling the request “offensive.”

Mark Bessner and his lawyer appeared in court Thursday, a week before a judge determines if there’s enough evidence to send him to trial. Bessner has been in jail since he was charged two weeks ago with second-degree murder.

Bessner is charged in the August death of 15-year-old Damon Grimes, who was joyriding on an all-terrain vehicle when the trooper fired his stun gun. Grimes lost control of the 4-wheeler, drove onto the sidewalk and crashed into a parked pickup truck. The teen died of his injuries at a local hospital.

Through his attorney, Richard Convertino, Bessner says he “was forced to make a split-second decision under circumstances.”

Prosecutor Kym Worthy said there was no reason for Bessner to fire his Taser — especially from a moving patrol car.

Meantime, a $50 million civil lawsuit has been filed against the trooper, accusing him of excessive force.

