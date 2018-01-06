LANSING (WWJ) – A 40-year-old Lansing woman could spend the next couple decades behind bars after she was convicted of running a sex trafficking ring.
Amber Speed was found guilty Friday of conducting a criminal enterprise, a felony charge that carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.
Authorities say Speed conducted an “escort” operation from 2009 through approximately 2014, posting advertisements for commercial sex for herself and at least three other girls and young women online. The victims were minors when they were brought into the human trafficking ring, according to investigators.
Speed was originally charged with nine felony counts, including minor sex trafficking, pandering, accepting the earning of a prostitute and debt bondage. Four charges were dropped while the jury acquitted Speed of other charges.
Sentencing is set for Feb. 28.