DETROIT — Hopefully you wanted the Lions to hire Matt Patricia as their next head coach because all signs are pointing towards that right now.

A lot of people have speculated Patricia as the front runner to take over as the Lions next head coach, and now the New England Patriots are also planning on losing their highly-touted defensive coordinator to Detroit. Mike Florio of NBC Sports reported on Saturday night that the Patriots are “bracing” for Patricia to leave New England and “most likely” head to Detroit.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Patriots are bracing for defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to leave, most likely to become the next coach of the Detroit Lions,” Florio wrote.

Florio went on to also mention Patricia has a “very good relationship” with Lions general manager Bob Quinn.

“Regarded as brilliant in all matters, Patricia also is believed to be more than ready to take over a team of his own,” Florio wrote. “He has, we’re told, a very good relationship with Lions G.M. Bob Quinn, who previously worked for the Patriots.”

As many know, Quinn spent 16 seasons with the Patriots. That included numerous seasons with Patricia, who joined the Patriots coaching staff in 2004.

Patricia met with the Lions about their vacant head coach position on Friday, with the Lions confirming the interview via Twitter.

With the Patriots in the playoffs, odds are there wouldn’t be any official news on Patricia taking the Lions job until their season is over. So it might not be until late January or early February that the Lions make an official hire.

The Lions have also completed interviews with Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, Green Bay Packers associate head coach/linebackers coach Winston Moss, Houston Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.