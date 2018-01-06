PONTIAC (WWJ) – If I-696 is part of your commute, get ready for some detours this year.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will perform $20 million in major repairs to I-696 throughout Oakland County, in addition to a $90 million project to reconstruct I-696 in Macomb County. The reconstruction and maintenance of the entire I-696 freeway during 2018 will allow the east/west corridor to remain open to traffic during the 2019 planned construction of I-75 at the I-696 interchange.

The maintenance work in Oakland County between I-275 and I-75 includes major concrete repairs, joint repairs, and flood mitigation efforts.

Currently, work is scheduled to occur during overnights with lane closures and complete closures during weekends only. More details will be available once the contract is finalized in early spring.

Traffic Impact

Lane closures will be required for overnight work 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Weekend closures will occur between 9 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday. Detours will be posted during weekend closures.

Currently, the planned detour for westbound I-696 in Macomb County is to take westbound I-94, then northbound I-75 to westbound I-696 (however, drivers can choose a detour route involving local roads as long as their vehicle complies with local weight restrictions).

During I-696 weekend closures in Oakland County, the Macomb County detour will be changed and posted.

