Filed Under:Oprah Winfrey, Oprah2020

PASADENA, Calif. (WWJ/AP) – In an odd twist, fellow hosts of “CBS This Morning” turned to their colleague Gayle King for an interview Tuesday on whether Oprah Winfrey would run for president. King is a famous friend of Winfrey, who launched political speculation following her Golden Globes speech.

Before she left the stage there was a movement growing online for a presidential run.

If a Winfrey candidacy moves beyond idle chatter, one of the leading figures on a CBS News show that prides itself on its journalism would have a conflict of interest on a major story.

CBS said that it’s an issue that they would deal with if a Winfrey candidacy becomes real. Network News President David Rhodes said CBS has always been transparent about King’s relationship with Winfrey.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch