Since the Lions fired Jim Caldwell, questions have swirled about whether the New England Patriots’ defensive coordinator Matt Patricia could become the Lions next head coach.

Saturday it was reported that the Patriots expected Patricia to become the Lions next head coach.

A lot of people have speculated Patricia as the front runner to take over as the Lions next head coach, and now the New England Patriots are also planning on losing their highly-touted defensive coordinator to Detroit. Mike Florio of NBC Sports reported on Saturday night that the Patriots are “bracing” for Patricia to leave New England and “most likely” head to Detroit. “Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Patriots are bracing for defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to leave, most likely to become the next coach of the Detroit Lions,” Florio wrote.

But not so fast … According to Pat Leonard of New York Daily News, Patricia will become the next head coach of the New York Giants.

Good morning, #Giants fans. Some news: All signs are pointing to Matt Patricia, the New England Patriots defensive coordinator, as the man the Giants will hire as their next head coach https://t.co/oQCmdi3D0f — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 10, 2018

Patricia, 43, as the Daily News has written a few times the last couple days, is not a done deal to the Detroit Lions as several reports had claimed coming out of his interviews last weekend with the Giants, Lions and Cardinals (oh my). In fact, there are indications he prefers the Giants to the Lions. Maybe the Giants would need to get used to his unkempt sideline appearance — backwards hat, pencil behind the ear, with a bushy beard. But what matters is what’s between Patricia’s ears.

