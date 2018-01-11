CLINTON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A stretch of I-94 in Macomb County has reopened following an accident Thursday morning.
Police had the freeway shut down at Harper, just beyond Shook Road, for about 40 minute before clearing the crash and reopening the road to traffic.
Conditions of those involved in the crash are unknown at this time.
