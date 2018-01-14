CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 13: Defensive Coordinator Matt Patricia of the New England Patriots watches the action on the sidelines during their game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 13, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

DETROIT – It appears that the back-and-forth of ‘will he or won’t he’ be the next head coach of the Lions may be over.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that the Detroit Lions’ next coach may be New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

At the beginning of the last week it looked like Patricia was a lock for the Lions job. Multiple reports were suggesting the defensive coordinator would finally leave New England and join Bob Quinn — who he has a “very good relationship” with — in Detroit.

Sources say that the Lions still need to work out the contract details after the Patriots’ season ends. If 43-year-old Patricia joins the Lions he will be reuniting with former Patriots personnel man and current Lions general manager Bob Quinn.

Detroit publicly announced six interviews for the head coach position job including — Green Bay associate head coach Winston Moss, and Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter.

