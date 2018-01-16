By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Matt Patricia is reportedly the next Detroit Lions head coach.

Patricia is currently the defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots and instead of talking about his coaching pedigree, people talking his famous beard.

As a man who doesn’t have much hair left on the top of my head, a beard is something I take pride in. But Patricia takes it to another level.

Many wanted to know what he looked like without a beard … and now we have an answer.

Let's just say we are all hoping he keeps the beard pic.twitter.com/R0nlMz39f3 — Aaron Thompson (@a_a_ron_att) January 16, 2018

Yahoo Sports put out a tweet with all of Patricia’s beard options and I want to know which you like the most.

Patriots DC Matt Patricia is the king of growing beards: https://t.co/PGbWteqw9p pic.twitter.com/iOMpTPbG8B — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 16, 2018

I personally like the Kenny Powers look for Patricia, but for whatever reason people seem to think the head coach of the Lions shouldn’t have a beard. I disagree and say if the team wins who cares about his appearance?

What do you think?