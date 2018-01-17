ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – An off-duty Roseville police officer who was driven home by Ferndale police after driving the wrong way along Woodward Avenue has reached a plea that will let him off with a traffic ticket.
Officer David Raymer was initially charged with reckless driving following the incident which was caught on dash cam video on November 9. According to police, 40-year-old Raymer was driving the wrong way on Woodward when Ferndale police pulled him over at around 12:30 a.m. Police said the officers suspected that Raymer was driving drunk, but he was not given a breathalyzer.
His guilty plea to careless driving will result in a $265 ticket.
Roseville Police Chief James Berlin says he’s embarrassed by the incident and Raymer remains suspended from the department without pay.
The Ferndale officer who drove Raymer home was given a one-day suspension.