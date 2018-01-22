Jay Ajayi #36 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball past Linval Joseph #98 of the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

By BARRY WILNER/AP Pro Football Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Nick Foles threw for three touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles made big play after big play Sunday night, winning the NFC title in a stunning 38-7 rout of the Minnesota Vikings.

Next up: the Eagles’ first Super Bowl appearance since 2005, against the team that beat them then, AFC champion New England.

Foles was on fire, throwing for 352 yards in a performance that might make the Philadelphia faithful miss injured Carson Wentz a whole lot less.

Patrick Robinson ‘s spectacular 50-yard interception return got Philadelphia (15-3) started. Then Foles and his offense tore up the league’s stingiest scoring defense, with long TD throws to Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith.

LeGarrette Blount had an 11-yard scoring run when things were decided in the first half, and the Eagles were headed to an NFL title game the Vikings (14-4) hoped to be in at their own stadium.

While in New England — Tom Brady shook off a hand injury and threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola with 2:48 remaining, rallying the New England Patriots back to the Super Bowl with a 24-20 comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC championship Sunday.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52, to be held on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

