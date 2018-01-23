How To Make Sure You See 97.1 The Ticket On Facebook
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]

Thousands of rabid metro Detroit sports fans rely on 97.1 Ticket’s Facebook page for up-to-the-minute updates and reaction.

You don’t want to miss out. Where else are you going to see the latest Valenti rant video? How will you see Gator react when someone shows him a leg breaking video?

Facebook recently announced would alter its News Feed, indicating it would reduce the amount of posts you see from brand pages in favor of content from your friends and family. (Because they’re fascinating. “Grandma’s playing Bingo again — don’t miss out!”)

This means you may see fewer posts from your favorite news sources, including 97.1 The Ticket.

Facebook for iPhone

1. Select the three-line menu in the bottom right-hand corner of the app.

2. Scroll to the bottom of the menu and select “Settings.”

3. Select “News Feed Preferences.”

4. Select “Prioritize who to see first.”

5. Choose 97.1 The Ticket.

Facebook for Android

1. Select the three-line menu in the top right-hand corner of the app.

2. Scroll to the bottom of the menu and select “News Feed Preferences.”

3. Select “Prioritize who to see first.”

4. Choose 97.1 The Ticket.

Facebook for desktop

1. Click the drop-down arrow in the top right corner of the page.

2. Select “News Feed Preferences.”

3. Select “Prioritize who to see first.”

4. Pick 97.1 The Ticket.

5. You’re welcome.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch