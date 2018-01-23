CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
LANSING (WWJ) – A spokesperson for Michigan State University confirming Tuesday to WWJ Newsradio 950 that the NCAA has sent a letter to the school’s athletic department.

The NCAA’s letter of inquiry to Michigan State University, believed to be formally opening an investigation into how the university handled the case of Lawrence G. Nassar, the sports doctor who sexually assaulted scores of female athletes.

Larry Nassar spent decades on the faculty at the university and treated its athletes as well as members of the United States national gymnastics team.

Nassar is due back in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom Wednesday for sentencing. More than 120 girls and women, including former Olympic gold medalists, have confronted him or had statements read on their behalf over six emotional days of sentencing.

Adding fuel to the fire, MSU Trustee Joel Ferguson, the vice chairman of the board, speaking on radio station WVFN in Lansing saying the issue was only briefly discussed by the board. “The meeting we had the other day was five hours,” Ferguson said. “And talking Lou Anna was 10 minutes.
He also rejected the idea of the NCAA investigating Michigan State University — saying “this is not Penn State.”

Calls for the resignation of Lou Anna Simon university president have been steady and unwavering — only one trustee has voiced a call for her resignation.

“The N.C.A.A. has requested information from Michigan State about any potential rules violations,” said Donald M. Remy, the association’s chief legal officer, on Tuesday.

N.C.A.A. bylaws require colleges to protect the health, safety and well-being of athletes. Among those who have said Dr. Nassar abused them are members of the Michigan State cross country and softball teams. Kathie Klages, the former gymnastics coach who retired last year, has been accused of seeking to cover up allegations against Dr. Nassar.

