CANTON (WWJ) – Authorities have released new information about the bank robber involved in a hostage situation in Canton.
A federal complaint filed Friday morning in Detroit’s U.S. District Court accuses Devin Rodriguez of attempted bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
The complaint says Rodriguez went into the Citizens Bank, near Cherry Hill and Canton Center, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday wearing sunglasses a medical dressing on his face. As he entered the bank, according to the complaint, Rodriguez pulled a handgun and ordered a teller to remove money from the vault. The teller pressed the panic alarm as she entered the vault.
Click here to see the complaint (.pdf format)
Three bank employees and one customer were held hostage for about four hours. After tense negotiations, the hostages were released unharmed and Rodriquez surrendered to police.
Authorities say Rodriquez left his car parked across the street from the bank with the engine running. Inside the vehicle was a jacket that contained Rodriquez’s driver’s license, according to the complaint.
Rodriguez is set to make an initial appearance in court Friday afternoon.
The FBI has taken over the case.