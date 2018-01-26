CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
MORE DOMINOES FALL AT MSU IN WAKE OF LARGEST SEX ABUSE SCANDAL IN HISTORY: ATHLETIC DIRECTOR ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT | PARENTS WONDER HOW THEY MISSED CLUES| PRESIDENT RETIRES, BLAMES POLITICS| REPORTER WHO BROKE STORY SAYS MSU CULPABLE|
(credit: Mike Campbell/WWJ Newsradio 950) FILE

CANTON (WWJ) – Authorities have released new information about the bank robber involved in a hostage situation in Canton.

A federal complaint filed Friday morning in Detroit’s U.S. District Court accuses Devin Rodriguez of attempted bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

The complaint says Rodriguez went into the Citizens Bank, near Cherry Hill and Canton Center, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday wearing sunglasses a medical dressing on his face. As he entered the bank, according to the complaint, Rodriguez pulled a handgun and ordered a teller to remove money from the vault. The teller pressed the panic alarm as she entered the vault.

Click here to see the complaint (.pdf format)

Three bank employees and one customer were held hostage for about four hours. After tense negotiations, the hostages were released unharmed and Rodriquez surrendered to police.

Authorities say Rodriquez left his car parked across the street from the bank with the engine running. Inside the vehicle was a jacket that contained Rodriquez’s driver’s license, according to the complaint.

Rodriguez is set to make an initial appearance in court Friday afternoon.

The FBI has taken over the case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch