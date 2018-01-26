TROY (WWJ) – Troy police have a man in custody suspected of exposing himself to shoppers at multiple stores on multiple occasions.

Police said the suspect was spotted by a loss prevention officer exposing himself inside the Kohl’s store on John R Road in Troy the afternoon of Monday, January 22.

The man left the store, got into a black 2017 Lincoln MKZ and drove across the street to Oakland Mall where he parked in the parking lot.

Responding officers located the suspect’s vehicle, unoccupied near the At Home Store. When officers went into the business, police say they caught the suspect in the act of exposing himself in that store as well.

The suspect — identified at this time only as a 36-year-old Huntington Woods man — was arrested when he exited the store.

Talking to WJBK-TV on Friday, Troy police said the same man is suspected in some indecent exposure cases in 2017 as well, plus two more from this year.

This all comes after, in October of last year, a 23-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly exposing himself to women at the same Kohl’s store.