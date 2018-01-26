Warm Weather Sweeping Through Metro Detroit -- Enjoy It While It Lasts

(WWJ) You can’t exactly fry an egg on the sidewalk, but you won’t be able to freeze a bubble in midair either.

Metro Detroit is getting a winter weather reprieve that will last all weekend.

“Today is going to be beautiful out there, very spring like,” CBS 62 chief forecaster Karen Carter says.

Today promises to bring sunny skies and temperatures near 50 degrees, while Saturday delivers another high of 47 degrees. It dips slightly to a 42-degree-high by Sunday.

For Florida, it’s a cold spell. For us, it’s time to open the sunroof on the car, take off the third layer — maybe even the second — and bask in the reprieve from winter’s icy grip.

That makes it perfect weather for the Meridian Winter Blast in Detroit, with its zipline, skating, live bands and outdoor slide. It may make the polar plunge a little more tolerable.

While today and tomorrow may feel like spring has sprung, use caution against any expectation that this means winter is over. It will be back below freezing by Monday.

And there may be snow.

Enjoy it while it lasts!