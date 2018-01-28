DETROIT (AP) – Colder weather and a possible dusting of snow may be coming to Detroit in time to make for challenging driving conditions to start the work week.

The National Weather Service says the warmer temperatures that Michigan has seen in recent days will give way to a cold front that may include a little snow.

The weather service says that while it isn’t expected much accumulation of snow, it will be enough to make roads slippery early Monday.

Temperatures are expected to climb no higher than the 20s Monday and Tuesday but they could climb as high as 37 degrees on Wednesday before they drop again into the 20s on Thursday.

