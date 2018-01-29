CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
BERKLEY (WWJ) – A Berkley City Councilman accused of fleeing the scene of an accident has resigned.

In a letter provided to the media by the City of Berkley on Monday, Alan H. Kideckel admits his involvement in the crash and offers his apologies to the residents he served, adding that he feels his continued presence as a member of City Council would “distract our city from moving forward in a positive direction.”

[Read Kideckel’s completer resignation letter here

The city said in a media release that Kideckel submitted his resignation in writing to the City Clerk on Monday, and that it would be acted upon by the council at its next regular meeting, scheduled for Monday, February 5.

City officials previously reported that Kideckel had been ticketed for failing to yield to a traffic control device and leaving the scene of a property damage accident following a crash near Oakshire and Beverly back on New Year’s Day. Officials said that later that morning Kideckel went to the Public Safety Department to file a report.

The accused being a public official in Berkley, the city attorney referred Kideckel’s prosecution of the citations to Royal Oak.

The city said Monday that Kideckel’s resignation is effective immediately, and City Council will have 30 days to fill the vacancy.

