Filed Under:Glenn Doss, officer killed

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit Police on the job Monday morning with thoughts of fallen officer Glenn Doss heavy on their minds. The two-year veteran passed away after being shot last week as he responded to a domestic violence call.

The Detroit Police Department announced Sunday that 25-year-old Doss had died. His death came days after he was shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence call last week.

Doss had been in critical condition since Wednesday night — when he was shot outside a home on McDougal Street. Doss’ father — a 19-year police veteran — spoke with the media shortly after his son died.

Police Sergeant Jamargo McDaniel spoke more on one of the more difficult aspects of law enforcement:

“No officer comes in thinking that they will pay the ultimate sacrifice but at the same time they did take this profession with the understanding that it will, it could possibly happen,” said McDaniel. “At this time it’s just very, very, very somber – a lot of blank stares, a lot of confusion. Really trying to understand why?”

McDaniel says they are taking the grief that comes with loss — one day at a time.

“We appreciate the prayers and the outreach from the citizens – they have been really supportive at this time. It’s just been really hurtful.”

A vigil is planned for Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Detroit Police 7th Precinct at 3501 Chene Street near Gratiot Avenue.

A GoFundMe account has been set up on behalf of Officer Doss, who leaves behind a 9-month-old baby. Find information [HERE].

A public funeral will be held Friday — the details of that service are pending.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and LISTEN LIVE for updates on Officer Doss’ funeral arrangements on this story.

