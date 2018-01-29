CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
LANSING (WWJ/AP) – Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette wants Michigan State University to turn over all emails and text messages related to disgraced campus sports doctor Larry Nassar that were sent to or by 20 current and former school officials.

In a letter to the university released Monday, Schuette asked for the communications of administrators and others, including President Lou Anna Simon and athletic director Mark Hollis.

Simon and Hollis both resigned last week after Nassar — who also treated Olympic athletes as a doctor for USA Gymnastics — was sentenced to decades in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting seven young women and underage girls.

Amid the fallout, Schuette is investigating Michigan State’s handling of complaints against Nassar as some of the victims claim the university ignored their complaints.

Schuette is also seeking emails and texts for the university’s governing board, its acting president, athletic doctors and trainers as well as records from an internal review that the university hired a former federal prosecutor to conduct.

Schuette held a news conference Saturday providing an update on his investigation into what he’s calling “systemic issues with sexual misconduct at Michigan State University.”

[AG: ‘No Individual, No Department At MSU Off Limits’ In Nassar Investigation]

“Let’s be very clear. No individual and no department at Michigan State University is off-limits,” Schuette said. “We will put a bright light at every corner of the university. This will be done right, period.”

Schuette said his investigators will speak with every victim in the case.

In sentencing Nassar, an Ingham County Circuit Court judge calling him “possibly the most prolific serial child sex abuser in history,” with more than 150 people making claims of abuse.

“Enjoy hell” one young woman said during the sentencing hearing that lasted for more than a week.

Separately, the 54-year-old Nassar is serving a 60 year federal sentence for child pornography.

