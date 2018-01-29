(WWJ) Initially, most reports called for 1-2 inches of snow today across metro Detroit, a cold slap back to winter reality following a spring-like weekend.

Hopefully, the weather the last few days didn’t lull everyone into a sense of complacent because the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Oakland and Macomb counties and areas north.

Snow accumulations of three to five inches in those areas is now expected, and areas to the north — near Lapeer and Port Huron — now face a total of six to 10 inches of snow.

The storm warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Monday.

The snow will be widespread across southeastern Michigan, and the weather service is warning motorists to plan on difficult travel conditions.

“Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times,” the weather service reported. “Significant travel delays can be expected with snow covered roadways.

A winter storm warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Commuters have been telling WWJ about slick driving conditions that are slowing traffic towards the I-69 corridor — and it’s not as bad yet as it’s going to be.

The heaviest snow is expected during the mid-day hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Following that, light snow is expected to continue through 8 p.m.

Check HERE for your up-to-the minute forecast, including radar. Hear traffic and weather on the 8s on WWJ Newsradio.