CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Family, friends and fellow officers came together for a vigil to honor Detroit Police Officer Glen Doss, Jr., shot and killed in the line of duty.

glen doss Vigil Held To Honor Young Detroit Police Officer Killed In Line Of Duty

Officer Glen Doss (Photo via gofundme.com/fight-for-glenn-doss)

The 25-year-old died at Detroit Receiving Hospital Sunday, days after he was shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence complaint on the city’s east side.

“In my heart I believe that this happened to Glen Doss because there’s got to be a greater call and a greater good to come out of this for him to have lost his life due to this tragic event,” Doss’ father, himself a veteran of the Detroit Police Department, told those gathered at a packed 7th Precinct Monday.

A local choir sang, and those in attendance shared stories and memories of the fallen officer.

“Just the day before his untimely shooting incident, Glen’s mother called, and she said, ‘What do you think about your job?’ And he said, ‘I love it,'” Detroit Police Chief James Craig said. “And that’s really a testament of so many police officers.”

“I can tell you admittedly that this is one of the tougher situations that I’ve had to deal with,” the chief added.

Doss was sitting in a patrol vehicle in front of a home in the area of Chene and I-94 last Wednesday night when police say 43-year-old Decharlos Brooks of Detroit opened fire, striking the young officer before he could even get out of the car.

Brooks fired 32 shots, according to police, before going back into the house where he remained for more than three hours. Police eventually fired tear gas into the house, prompting Brooks to walk outside and surrender.

Brooks, who family members say suffers from mental health issues, was arraigned on multiple charges Saturday and remains jailed. Following Doss’ death, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said charges of first degree murder and murder of a peace officer would be added, with an arraignment on the amended charges set for next Tuesday.

“The hearts of the men and women of the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office are heavy today, but our resolve is strong to bring the defendant to justice,” Worthy said in a statement. “The death of Officer Doss illustrates once again the extreme danger involved for police officers in domestic violence cases. We must protect our officers, and pay very serious attention to domestic violence issues.”

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan described Doss, who’d only been on the force for about two years at the time of his death, as “everything that is good about Detroit.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up on behalf of Officer Doss, who left behind a 9-month-old baby. Find information [HERE].

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch