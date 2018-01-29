Decharlos O. Brooks (Booking photo)

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man has been charged with first degree murder and murder of a peace officer in the death of a Detroit police officer over the weekend.

Officer Glenn Doss, 25, died at Detroit Receiving Hospital on Sunday where he was being treated for wounds sustained in a gun battle last Wednesday.

Doss was among officers with the DPD’s 7th Precinct Special Operations Unit who responded to a domestic violence call at a home in the 5500 block of McDougal, near Chene and I-94, on the city’s east side the night of January 24.

According to police, when officers encountered Decharlos O. Brooks outside the house the 43-year-old man opened fire, striking Doss as he was still seated in a patrol car.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Monday it is further alleged that, after shooting Doss, Brooks stood pointing his handgun at other officers at the scene.

Brooks fired 32 shots, according to police, before going back into the house where he remained for more than three hours. Police eventually fired tear gas into the house, prompting Brooks to go outside and surrender.

Brooks was remanded to jail on Saturday on eight counts of assault with intent to murder, seven counts of resisting and obstructing, one count of carrying a dangerous weapon and 17 counts of felony firearm.

Following Doss’ death, prosecutors added the murder charge.

“The hearts of the men and women of the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office are heavy today, but our resolve is strong to bring the defendant to justice,” Worthy said in a statement. “The death of Officer Doss illustrates once again the extreme danger involved for police officers in domestic violence cases. We must protect our officers, and pay very serious attention to domestic violence issues.”

Brooks will be arraigned at a probable cause conference set for next Tuesday in 36th District Court.

Doss’ father — a 19-year police veteran of the Detroit Police Department — spoke with the media shortly after his son’s passing.

“I didn’t tell my son to become a police officer that was his decision,” the senior Doss said. “He fell in love with the job and he died doing something he loved.”

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan described Doss, who’d only been on the force for about two years at the time of his death, as “everything that is good about Detroit.”

[Detroit Police On The Job With Heavy Hearts Over Loss Of Young Officer]

A GoFundMe account has been set up on behalf of Officer Doss, who leaves behind a 9-month-old baby. Find information [HERE].

A vigil is planned for Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Detroit Police 7th Precinct at 3501 Chene Street near Gratiot Avenue. A public funeral will be held Friday, with details about that service still pending.

Family members have said they believe Brooks suffered a “mental breakdown.” He had nine guns registered to him, according to police, and is a former CPL holder.