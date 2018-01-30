Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar addresses the court during the sentencing phase in Ingham County Circuit Court on January 24, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. (Photo: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING (AP) – Michigan State’s rowing team has met with members of the school’s board of trustees about concerns involving Larry Nassar.

The team posted a message Monday on Twitter saying, “We feel we have begun a dialogue for a change, but much work remains.”

After the meeting with the Board of Trustees, We feel we have begun a dialogue for change, but much work remains. They are asking for suggestions from MSU organizations on how to proceed. Trustee contact info is in the link below. https://t.co/DeF6AYIYKk pic.twitter.com/qAuVxF5fMS — Spartan Rowing (@MSURowing) January 29, 2018

Nassar, a former Michigan State doctor, was sentenced last week to up to 175 years in prison for molesting young women and girls. He was the rowing team’s doctor from 1998 to 2016.

Congress passed legislation Monday requiring governing bodies for amateur athletics to report abuse claims to law enforcement.

State Attorney General Bill Schuette has asked the school for emails and text messages relating to Nassar from 20 current and former school officials.

The school has been criticized for its handling of the crisis on campus.

