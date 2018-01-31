WARREN (WWJ) – Michigan Department of Transportation officials are scrambling to keep more concrete from falling onto cars traveling along I-696.

The latest incidents happened only two hours apart from each other Tuesday — first in the freeway’s westbound lanes near I-75 in Madison Heights, then again in the eastbound lanes near Schoenherr in Warren. Crews responding to reports of the falling concrete could not pinpoint the exact locations.

MDOT issued an advisory about the hazard to drivers Tuesday, saying the 40-year-old freeway is badly in need of repairs. Work to rebuild that stretch of I-696 will begin this spring.

“Until those projects begin, MDOT is continuously patching with road crews out constantly trying to keep the potholes filled,” the advisory said. “Unfortunately, the freeze/thaw cycle is making a tough situation much worse as potholes can appear at any time and at any location.”

MDOT officials are also meeting privately Wednesday to discuss options for addressing the freeway’s current condition.