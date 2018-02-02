HARTFORD TWP. (WWJ/AP) – Police say a pileup involving more than two dozen vehicles during heavy snow has snarled traffic on I- 94 in southwestern Michigan.

State police said the chain-reaction crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. Friday along the westbound lanes of the freeway in Van Buren County’s Hartford Township, during a period of heavy lake effect snow.

Police say 17 semi-trucks and 12 passenger vehicles were involved in the crash and traffic was stopped for cleanup.

There were no immediate reports of severe injuries, but police said one person was pinned inside a vehicle for a short time.

As of noon, I-94 remained closed westbound at Hartford (exit 46). State Police were asking motorists to seek an alternate route as the freeway is expected to be closed until approximately 1 p.m. MSP were assisted on scene by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

The National Weather Service says that more snow into the weekend is expected to make travel hazardous in places across Michigan on Saturday and Sunday. Police urge motorists to use caution while snow is falling, slowing speeds and leaving extra room between vehicles.

