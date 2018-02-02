CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
HARTFORD TWP. (WWJ/AP) – Police say a pileup involving more than two dozen vehicles during heavy snow has snarled traffic on I- 94 in southwestern Michigan.

State police said the chain-reaction crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. Friday along the westbound lanes of the freeway in Van Buren County’s Hartford Township, during a period of heavy lake effect snow.

Police say 17 semi-trucks and 12 passenger vehicles were involved in the crash and traffic was stopped for cleanup.

There were no immediate reports of severe injuries, but police said one person was pinned inside a vehicle for a short time.

As of noon, I-94 remained closed westbound at Hartford (exit 46). State Police were asking motorists to seek an alternate route as the freeway is expected to be closed until approximately 1 p.m. MSP were assisted on scene by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

The National Weather Service says that more snow into the weekend is expected to make travel hazardous in places across Michigan on Saturday and Sunday. Police urge motorists to use caution while snow is falling, slowing speeds and leaving extra room between vehicles.

Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

