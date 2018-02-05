Odds Set For Lions To Win Super Bowl LIII

(97.1 The Ticket) As the Philadelphia Eagles and their fans celebrate their Super Bowl title, 31 other teams are already looking ahead to next season.

Las Vegas is taking bets for Super Bowl LIII, and the Detroit Lions have 50/1 odds of winning next year’s Super Bowl, according to VegasInsider.com.

This year’s runners up, the New England Patriots (5/1), are the early favorites to win next season’s Super Bowl, set to be held on Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Eagles are right behind them with 8/1 odds, while the Steelers (10/1), Packers (10/1) and Vikings round out the top five favorites.

The Lions’ 50/1 odds may seem like a longshot, but those are roughly the same odds the Eagles opened the 2017-18 season with. The Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans all share the same odds as the Lions for next season.

The Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets all share the worst odds of winning SUper Bowl LIII at 150/1.

The Lions will enter next season with a new head coach after firing Jim Caldwell after four seasons at the helm. The team is expected to announce Matt Patricia as his replacement later this week.