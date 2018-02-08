HOLLY (WWJ) – A 55-year-old Oakland County man accused of dousing his wife in gasoline and then setting her on fire is now facing multiple charges.

David Garnett, Jr. was arraigned Thursday via video on charges of assault with intent to murder and first-degree arson. Bond was set at $1 million.

Garnett is accused of attacking his wife Monday evening during an argument at their home at the Holly Village Mobile Home Park, along Grange Hall and North Holly roads in Holly. During the argument, police say Garnett doused his 56-year-old wife in gasoline and then set her on fire.

She was able to escape by leaping from the bedroom window, where she was set ablaze, and ran to a neighbors house where she called police. Garnett was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

“Just a husband and wife going at it. I can’t disclosed what the problem was, but it was a domestic situation that got really, really out of hand,” Police Chief Mike Story told WWJ’s Ron Dewey.

The woman suffered second- and third-degree burns, along with lacerations. Police say she could be released from the hospital as soon as Thursday.

Garnett, who remains in custody at the Oakland County Jail, is due back in court Feb. 15. If convicted as charged, he faces up to life in prison.