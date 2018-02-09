DETROIT (WWJ) – Kids across in southeast Michigan are getting an early start to the weekend as a winter storm expected to bring up to 10 inches of snow arrives in the area.

More than 800 schools are closed Friday — including all public schools in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Monroe and Livingston counties. Detroit Public Schools are closed, as well as Eastern Michigan University, Oakland University, Wayne State University, University of Michigan Dearborn, Washtenaw Community College and Lawrence Tech.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect midnight Friday for Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties. Winter Weather Advisory also remains in effect until midnight for Livingston, Oakland and Macomb counties.

The heaviest snowfall Friday is expected between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. in most areas. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Hazardous travel during the morning commute will worsen through the day.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 9 inches, lowest in the north and highest near the Ohio border day. Heaviest snow 7am to 1pm in most locations #mi pic.twitter.com/pgYoEv2R8o — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) February 9, 2018

The snow might let up after Friday, but it’s not stopping completely. Forecasters say we’ll see snow showers all weekend, with an additional couple of inches of accumulation expected.

Here’s a look at the forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Friday — Snow showers. High 27F. Low 21F.

Saturday — Snow during the morning will give way to lingernig snow showers during the afternoon. High 26F. Low 22F.

Sunday — Snow likely. High 28F. Low 11F.

Monday — Mainly sunny. High 24F. Low 11F.

Tuesday — Times of sun and clouds. High 29F. Low 24F.

