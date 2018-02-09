CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
DETROIT (WWJ) – Kids across in southeast Michigan are getting an early start to the weekend as a winter storm expected to bring up to 10 inches of snow arrives in the area.

More than 800 schools are closed Friday — including all public schools in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Monroe and Livingston counties. Detroit Public Schools are closed,  as well as Eastern Michigan University, Oakland University, Wayne State University, University of Michigan Dearborn, Washtenaw Community College and Lawrence Tech.

Click here for the latest school closings.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect midnight Friday for Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties. Winter Weather Advisory also remains in effect until midnight for Livingston, Oakland and Macomb counties.

The heaviest snowfall Friday is expected between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. in most areas. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Hazardous travel during the morning commute will worsen through the day.

TRAFFICLIVE RADAR – FLIGHT TRACKER

The snow might let up after Friday, but it’s not stopping completely. Forecasters say we’ll see snow showers all weekend, with an additional couple of inches of accumulation expected.

Here’s a look at the forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Friday — Snow showers. High 27F. Low 21F.

Saturday — Snow during the morning will give way to lingernig snow showers during the afternoon. High 26F. Low 22F.

Sunday — Snow likely. High 28F. Low 11F.

Monday — Mainly sunny. High 24F. Low 11F.

Tuesday — Times of sun and clouds. High 29F. Low 24F.

Don’t get caught in the storm: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.

