DETROIT (WWJ) – No less than 6 inches of snow fell across metro Detroit during Friday’s snowstorm, with greater amounts towards the south.

Adrian takes the top honors of most snow, according to the National Weather Service, with 9 inches of fresh snowfall measured in the city. The official measurement for Detroit, taken at Metro Airport in Romulus, is 8.7 inches.

9″ in Adrian

8.9″ in Saline

8.7″ in Romulus

8.5″ in Northville

8.5″ in Wyandotte

8.3″ in Belleville

8″ in Carlton

7.6″ in Livonia

7.5″ in Flint

7″ in Milford

7″ in Ann Arbor

6.7″ in White Lake

6.3″ in Wixom

Forecasters say we’ll see more snow this weekend, with an additional 1 to 4 inches of accumulation.

Here’s a look at the forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Saturday — Variable clouds with snow showers. Accumulations of around an inch or less. High 25F. Low 22.

Sunday — Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. High 27F. Low 14F.

Monday — More sun than clouds. High 25F. Low 9F.

Tuesday — Cloudy. High 27F. Low 22F.

Wednesday — Mostly cloudy with some sunshine. High 38F. Low 35F.

Snowfall totals provided by NWS trained spotters. Figures last updated Friday evening. Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest as these numbers are updated.