DETROIT (WWJ) – Forecasters say we could have over a foot of snow on the ground before this winter storm leaves metro Detroit.

After getting hit with as many as 9 inches of snow in some areas Friday, the southeast Michigan region is expected to see another 1 to 4 inches of snow between Saturday and Sunday.

Another half to one inch of snow can be expected today with the highest amounts along and north of the M-59 corridor followed by 2-3 inches pic.twitter.com/nety5xDFIi — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) February 10, 2018

Here’s a look at the forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Saturday — Variable clouds with snow showers. Accumulations of around an inch or less. High 25F. Low 22.

Sunday — Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. High 27F. Low 14F.

Monday — More sun than clouds. High 25F. Low 9F.

Tuesday — Cloudy. High 27F. Low 22F.

Wednesday — Mostly cloudy with some sunshine. High 38F. Low 35F.

