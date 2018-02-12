CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
DETROIT (WWJ) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is beginning “emergency repairs” on pothole-riddled roadways across metro Detroit.

“What is expected is we’re going to be able to take care of some of the worst of the pavement that has been crumbling. We’re doing pavement repairs with these emergency crews that we’re setting up,” said MDOT spokeswoman Diane Cross.

Cross said this will impact southbound Telegraph Road on Monday from Orchard Lake to Square lake Road, with only one lane open to traffic. Then, on Tuesday, crews will begin work on the eastbound lanes of I-696 eastbound from Dequindre to Ryan Road, along with southbound I-75 from Coolidge Hwy. to 12-Mile Road. (Scroll down for times/complete details).

WWJ’s Ron Dewey asked Cross about the short notice and the timing for these projects.

“Unfortunately, because we can only work when it’s dry weather, we can’t have any rain or snow on the ground when we’re working that part of the roadway,” Cross explained. “So once we have dry weather we have to work as many hours a day as we possibly can — and that is going to cut into our rush hour.”

Expect long backups, plan accordingly, give yourself extra time, and stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 for live updates during traffic and weather on the 8s, 24 hours a day. [See live traffic maps, here].

Detailed information from MDOT:

Locations:
EB I-696 between US-24 and I-94 repaired first, followed by WB 696 from Dequindre to US-24.
I-75 between 12 Mile and Coolidge, SB is being done first, followed by NB.
US-24 between Long Lake and Orchard Lake, SB will be repaired first, followed by NB.

Monday:
– SB US-24 from Orchard Lake to Square Lake:
– 9:30 – 7 pm: 2 right lanes open, 2 left closed

Tuesday:
– EB I-696 in Macomb from Dequindre to Mound only
-7 am – 9 am: 2 right lanes open, 2 left closed
-9 am – 3 pm: 1 right lane open, 3 left closed
-3 pm – 7 pm: 2 right lanes open, 2 left closed
– SB I-75 from Coolidge to Wattles:
-7 am – 7 pm: 1 right lane open, 2 left closed
-US-24 from Orchard Lake to Square Lake:
– 8 am – 7 pm: 2 right lanes open, 2 left closed

[More information from MDOT at Michigan.gov/drive].

