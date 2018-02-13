NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 16: Kate Upton attends Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 NYC launch event at Center415 Event Space on February 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

It’s another year with Kate Upton being featured in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue — and thank God for that.

She didn’t get the cover again, but that’s OK,. This time the cover was awarded to Danielle Herrington.

#SISwim 2018 is here and Danielle Herrington is your cover model! 😍 https://t.co/T3yEQZElYG pic.twitter.com/HAEaKOPyvP — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 13, 2018

Herrington is absolutely stunning and deserves the cover. Not to be ignored, Upton does have a fresh set of 48 photos in the issue.

One rookie that will be talked about the most is Alexis Ren and after you see her photos you will know why.

Alexis Ren is here to rock your world 🔥💥https://t.co/nHRXBUMAtj pic.twitter.com/GbzP6ubtVh — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 13, 2018

Last week it was announced that golfer Paige Spiranac would appear in the issue.

Two other athletes that will appear in the issue are tennis players Genie Bouchard and Sloane Stephens.