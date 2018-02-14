EAST LANSING, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Michigan State University is reorganizing the leadership of campus health services after the Larry Nassar scandal.

President John Engler announced the hiring of Anthony Avellino as MSU HealthTeam chief medical officer. He also will be assistant provost for health, wellness and safety.

Norman Beauchamp Jr., dean of the College of Human Medicine, will be assistant vice president for health affairs. Engler says the appointments are part of an emphasis on helping students get better access to behavioral health services.

Beauchamp says “the need to restore hope” on campus “has not been greater.”

Nassar, 54, worked at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, the Indianapolis-based group that trains Olympians, he was sentenced to decades in prison for molesting girls and young women.

In December, Nassar, who had more than 37,000 images of child porn on electronic devices, was sentenced to 60 years in prison on three federal charges, the maximum penalty allowed.

Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina called Nassar “possibly the most prolific serial child sex abuser in history,” sentencing him in January to 40-175 years in prison for sexually assaulting female patients.

In February, Nassar was sentenced to 40-125 years for assaults at Twistars, a Lansing-area gymnastics club that was run by 2012 Olympic coach John Geddert.

Almost 200 women made victim impact statements over the course of the sentencing hearings.

