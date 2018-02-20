DETROIT (WWJ) – Hundreds of people have packed a west side church to pay final respects to Detroit Police Officer Darren Weathers, who died last week in a crash.

Services are being held Tuesday at Second Ebenezer Church.

The 25-year-old Weathers died last Tuesday at a hospital following the crash along Michigan Ave. He apparently lost control of his unmarked police car, crashed into another vehicle and slammed into a brick wall.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig told reporters that Weathers may have been taking part in a training exercise at the time of the crash. The DPD has launched an internal probe to examine the circumstances. An initial investigation indicated that speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Weathers was hailed a hero for saving the life of his partner, who was shot while on a domestic disturbance call last spring. Over the summer, Weather made news when a video of him running and playing with neighborhood children went viral.

Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday, Feb. 20, on all state buildings and within the state Capitol complex in honor of Officer Weathers.