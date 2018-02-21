ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – A Michigan State Police trooper was taken to the hospital after crashing his patrol car while trying to catch a speeding vehicle on I-75.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound I-75 near 12 Mile Road in Royal Oak.

According to police, the trooper was on patrol when he saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and was attempting to catch the vehicle to initiate a traffic stop. The trooper lost control of his Dodge Charger patrol car and struck the inside median wall. The rainy weather conditions at the time were likely a factor.

(Photo: Michigan State Police)

The trooper was transported to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

No other vehicles were involved in the patrol car crash. A second accident occurred in the same area, unrelated to the patrol car crash, and no injuries were reported for that crash.

The freeway was closed for several hours as police were investigating the scene, but has since reopened to traffic.

