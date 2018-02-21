WIXOM (WWJ) – Authorities say it could be quite some time before an intersection in Wixom reopens to traffic following a gas leak.
The gas leak was discovered Wednesday morning in the area of Johanna Ware and Chambers roads, near Wixom and Pontiac Trail roads.
Consumers Energy crews are on the scene and are actively working to make repairs.
Police say there is no danger to the public, but drivers are asked to avoid the area. Johanna Ware and Chambers roads are closed until further notice.
For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Check for recent incidents now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.