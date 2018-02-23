CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - CIRCA 2011: In this handout image provided by the NFL, Tim Drevno of the San Francisco 49ers poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

(97.1 The Ticket) The coaching shakeup continues at Michigan.

Offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Tim Drevno stepped down on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Drevno’s resignation comes amid an offseason of turmoil for Jim Harbaugh’s staff. Run game coordinator/tackles and tight ends coach Jim Frey left for Florida State in January. Dan Enos was briefly on board as an offensive assistant before calling an audible to Alabama.

In the wake of these departures, Harbaugh hired Ed Warinner, formerly the offensive line coach/run game coordinator at Minnesota, and Jim McElwain, formerly the head coach at Florida. McElwain will be the wide receivers coach. Warinner will replace Drevno as the offensive line coach, according to the Free Press.

Drevno came under heavy criticism last season as the Wolverines finished 91st in the country in points per game (25.2) and 105th in yards per game (349). He was part of a three-man team, along with Harbaugh and passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton, in charge of play-calling — a source of particular frustration within the fanbase.

Michigan had recurring issues in the red zone and numerous head-scratching moments on offense. After Michigan’s loss to Michigan State, Harbaugh acknowledged the play-calling was open to criticism.

The Wolverines are coming off a disappointing 8-5 season, and it seems like Harbaugh is beginning to feel the heat. Entering his fourth season as head coach, he’s yet to lead Michigan to any kind of meaningful success.

