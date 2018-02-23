Report: Sean Miller Caught On FBI Wire Taps Discussing Paying Recruit
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:ncaa basketball
LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 25: (L-R) Director of Basketball Operations Ryan Reynolds, associate head coach Joe Pasternack, head coach Sean Miller, assistant coaches Emanuel Richardson and Mark Phelps, Dusan Ristic #14 and Lauri Markkanen #10 of the Arizona Wildcats look on from the bench late in the championship game of the 2016 Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational basketball tournament against the Butler Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on November 25, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Butler won 69-65. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(WWJ) – Arizona men’s basketball coach Sean Miller may be directly involved in paying a recruit to come to Arizona.

FBI wiretaps reveal Miller talking with sports agency middleman Christian Dawkins about a $100,000 payment to secure a commitment from DeAndre Ayton, according to a report from ESPN’s Mark Schlabach.

According to people with knowledge of the FBI investigation, Miller and Dawkins, a runner working for ASM Sports agent Andy Miller, had multiple conversations about Ayton. When Dawkins asked Miller if he should work with assistant coach Emanuel “Book” Richardson to finalize their agreement, Miller told Dawkins he should deal directly with him when it came to money, the sources said.

Dawkins and Andy Miller were hot topics Friday as Yahoo! Sports broke news about multiple teams, players and coaches involved in the FBI’s probe into NCAA basketball.

The 6-foot-11 Ayton, considered one of the top freshmen in the country and a top NBA Draft prospect, is leading the Wildcats in points and rebounds and has Arizona as a force to be reckoned with in the NCAA Tournament.

There are more than 3,000 hours worth of wiretapped phone calls in the FBI’s probe, and more coaches, players and programs are expected to be outed during the investigation.

Michigan State’s Miles Bridges was named as a player who may have accepted impermissible benefits. His mother allegedly accepted $400 in cash advances from Dawkins and let him pay for a lunch, according to the Yahoo! report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen