Shaq's Son Decommits From Arizona Amid Scandal

(WWJ) – Shareef O’Neal, the son of Basketball Hall-Of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal, has announced he is decommiting from the University of Arizona amid the FBI’s investigation into the school.
The 6-foot-8 power forward committed to Arizona last April but never signed a national letter of intent. His decommitment from the school comes after ESPN’s Mark Schlabach reported Friday that Wildcats head coach Sean Miller was caught on FBI wiretaps discussing paying a recruit $100,000 with former sports agent representative Christian Dawkins.
O’Neal was ranked 29th in ESPN’s Class of 2018 Top 100 rankings and 33rd by 247Sports. He had offers from 15 other schools — including Michigan State, Kentucky, UCLA, Kansas and others — but it is unclear which schools he has his new recruitment narrowed down to.
O’Neal, who plays his high school ball at Crossroads School in Santa Monica, Calif., is a bit smaller than his dad, but can definitely play both ways.