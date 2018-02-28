CBS 62Calling the deaths "senseless," Ellis led the crowd in prayers for the three victims, all members of his church. (WWJ/Stephanie Davis) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is […]
By Stephanie Davis
DETROIT (WWJ) – There were prayers, songs and more than 100 balloons released Tuesday evening at a candlelight vigil for the three people gunned down at a gas station Monday.

According to police, Anthony Davis, Jr. shot Cierra Bargineer, 26, her father, Deacon Raphael Hall, 60 and Kristen Thomas,21,  at at a gas station in Detroit — he fled that area and killed his cousin — then killed himself.

Police say that 27-year-old Davis had a child with Bargineer and did not want the relationship to end.

“Irreplaceable,” says Reverend Spencer Ellis of Citadel of Praise Church in Detroit.

“You can see where they are living in Brightmoor community – it ain’t the cream of the neighborhoods – but they make an honest living, they were honest people,” said Ellis through tears. “They are no longer with us. So how am I doing? I’m human — I’m a pastor and getting through it.”

Calling the deaths “senseless,” Ellis led the crowd in prayers for the three victims, all members of his church.

Shortly after that triple shooting, Davis drove to another location, about two miles away, in the 15000 block of Faust. Police said there the suspect “had words with” his adult male cousin, fatally shooting the man before fleeing.

A manhunt for the suspected gunman, a recent parolee, ended Monday afternoon after police chased Davis into the Toledo area where he fatally shot himself at a truck stop.

Although a motive for the killings is unknown at this time, police are calling it “a domestic situation” possibly involving a child custody issue. An investigation is ongoing.

