ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – A portion of I-94 on the east side is shut down due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The accident happened early Friday morning on westbound I-94 at the Masonic Boulevard overpass, just before the exit to Little Mack Avenue.

Three vehicles — a full-size SUV, small SUV and pickup truck — were involved in the crash.

at least a 3-vehicle accident on I-94 at the Masonic overpass before the Little Mack exit in Roseville has I-94 W closed at Shook. A semi-truck w/flatbed idling on the shoulder may be a witness, helper, or involved. Michigan State Police are investigating.

Other circumstances leading to the accident weren’t immediately clear.

Michigan State Police say two people were critically injured.

It’s unclear if the icy road conditions played a role in the crash.

Westbound I-94 remains closed at Shook as police continue their investigation.

