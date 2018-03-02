ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – A portion of I-94 on the east side is shut down due to a multi-vehicle crash.
The accident happened early Friday morning on westbound I-94 at the Masonic Boulevard overpass, just before the exit to Little Mack Avenue.
Three vehicles — a full-size SUV, small SUV and pickup truck — were involved in the crash.
Other circumstances leading to the accident weren’t immediately clear.
Michigan State Police say two people were critically injured.
It’s unclear if the icy road conditions played a role in the crash.
Westbound I-94 remains closed at Shook as police continue their investigation.
Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See live, local radar at this link; and check for accidents on local freeways here.