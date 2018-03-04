CBS 62Ajmal Zaheer Ahmad, co-founder of Michigan-based Exxodus Pictures, poses with host Carol Cain and the "Firebreather" muscle car he designed for his new movie "Jinn". (credit: Tony Chiudioni/CBS 62) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV […]
DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Service has been restored to more than 103,700 DTE Energy customers in southeastern Michigan who lost power during the most recent snow storm.

The Detroit-based utility says the remaining 1,300 customers should have their electricity back on by late Sunday night.

The remaining outages are scattered throughout Washtenaw, Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

Rain and heavy, wet snow fell Thursday and wrapped up early Friday, leaving behind icy conditions. Numerous crashes were reported on Detroit-area roadways.

Schools were shut for the day Friday in the Detroit Public Schools Community District and some other districts due to the weather.

Some cities declared snow emergencies to prohibit parking on streets.

Here’s a look at the five-day forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High in the 40s. Low 24F.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 36F. Low 29F.

Tuesday: Rain, snow showers. High 39F. Low 30F.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 38F. Low 26F.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 34F. Low 26F.

Don’t get caught in the snow: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

