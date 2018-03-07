CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
LANSING (WWJ/AP) – What, if anything, should our state government do to curb violence in Michigan schools?

That’s on the mind of Gov. Rick Snyder, who says his administration is studying “best practices” across the U.S. to combat gun violence in the wake of deadly shootings at a Florida high school and at Central Michigan University.

The Republican governor hopes to make a proposal “relatively soon.”

He reiterates his support for “red flag” legislation that would let law enforcement or family members go to court to seek the removal of guns from dangerous people, “as long as it’s done with due process.” Snyder appears less open, however, to increasing Michigan’s minimum age to buy guns, which currently is age 18.

Amid a wave of school threats across the metro Detroit area, Snyder spoke to reporters Wednesday after signing a bill to upgrade 911 systems.

“In the past 50 years, technology has dramatically changed how we live, and yet our emergency 9-1-1 system has not kept pace,” Snyder said, in a statement.  “It’s time to upgrade all of our systems statewide, giving first responders improved ways to locate victims and better help Michiganders in need of immediate help in life-threatening situations.”

Numerous gun-related proposals are percolating in the Republican-led Legislature, such as arming trained teachers and potentially boosting funding for school security.

