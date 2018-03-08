DETROIT (WWJ) – Federal authorities say a fugitive wanted in the cold-blooded murder of a family member has been captured — almost a year after the killing.

Thanks to tips, 39-year-old Darrius Williams, who goes by “Scrap”, was located and taken into custody without incident Thursday morning at a home on Detroit’s west side.

Police said on May 29 of last year, Williams got into an argument with Orlando Ross — the brother of the mother of Williams’ children — then shooting him multiple times.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Supervisor Aaron Garcia said Williams then went on the run, but apparently remained in the Detroit area.

“He’s been bouncing from house to house is what we’ve gathered and he’s just been laying low under the radar,” Garcia said. “We’ve been a this residence before. We just missed him last time and, actually, he was back hiding out there.”

Garcia said Williams is a dangerous man; a drug dealer and a killer.

“This guy’s wanted for a brutal murder of basically somebody he knows — it’s his kids’ uncle,” Garcia told WWJ’s Zahra Huber. “The kid has to grow up without an uncle, his ex without a brother. I mean, this destroyed a whole family…So this was great to get this off the street.”

U.S. Marshals arrested Williams with the help of Detroit and Michigan State Police as well as the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

Ross attended Cody High School and was employed as a maintenance worker for a Popeye’s fast food restaurant — with a goal of owning a franchise one day. His family says he liked fixing cars and loved music.