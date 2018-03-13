EASTPOINTE (WWJ/AP) – Authorities are trying to determine the cause and origin of a house fire that killed three children in Eastpointe.

Eric Keiser, Eastpointe’s acting director of public safety, said an initial investigation hasn’t shown signs of arson, but that extensive damage has complicated investigative efforts. He also said fire officials didn’t find working smoke detectors in the home, on Juliana Avenue near 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

Three children who were left home alone — 9-year-old Brendon Mahone, 8-year-old Zyahir Swain and 4-year-old Madison Adams — were killed when the fire broke out early Saturday. Two women who are the mothers of the children lived there but weren’t home at the time.

Keiser said it’s “a very emotionally charged, very tragic event.” Authorities are interviewing relatives and neighbors.

