(CBS Detroit) Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar has hired Detroit pastor and activist David Alexander Bullock to manage his statewide campaign. As a result, Bullock is no longer employed as a radio host on 910 AM Superstation.

Bullock is currently the Pastor of the Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church in Highland Park.

The announcement comes one week after 910 AM host Steve Neavling, accused Thanedar of paying Bullock to promote his campaign. Thanedar denied all accusations surrounding pay, however, he did admit that Bullock was an advisor.

910 AM posted this announcement Tuesday on their Facebook page saying:

“We regret to inform you that due to information provided to us by the FCC council, David Bullock has accepted the role of campaign manager for Shri Thanedar and can no longer continue as a radio host for 910am Superstation.”

Bullock’s hire is the latest sign that Thanedar is pushing for Democratic support in Detroit. “Shri is the voice for we, the voice of the people,” Bullock said Tuesday. “I am very excited to organize and engage voters across the state for Shri.”

