By Lori Melton



Sunday, June 17 is Father’s Day and there’s no better way to celebrate it than spending time with your dad to show him how much you care. Whether you plan a surprise activity or dinner out, or you let dad plot his own itinerary, sharing an experience and making memories on his special day is what matters most. From checking out some cool classic cars to enjoying a hearty Sunday brunch, the Motor City offers plenty of fun Father’s Day options. Check out these five fantastic places to take your dad in Detroit below.

Motor Muster At Greenfield Village

20900 Oakwood Blvd.

Dearborn, MI 48124

(313) 982-6001

www.thehenryford.org/current-events/calendar/motor-muster

Travel back in time with dad at one of the country’s most renowned classic car shows. Motor Muster displays cars across five decades – from the ‘30s to the ‘70s. From swanky luxury cars to vintage trucks, motorcycles, and bicycles, you’ll stroll through time as you see vehicles that defined different transportation eras. Enjoy dancing in the streets, special demonstrations, pass-in-review parades and a look at some iconic engines as well. Motor Muster runs Saturday and Sunday of Father’s Day weekend, consult the event page on the Greenfield Village/Henry Ford website for times and ticket information.

Belleville National Strawberry Festival

248 Main St.

Belleville, MI

(313) 383-8920

www.nationalstrawberryfest.com 248 Main St.Belleville, MI(313) 383-8920

The National Strawberry Festival in Belleville is held across Father’s Day weekend from June 15-June 17 hosts carnival rides, a beer tent, music, bingo, arts and crafts and some of the best strawberry treats you can find including mouth-watering strawberry shortcake. A free shuttle runs between the three main festival locations at the Downtown venue, St. Anthony Church and Belleville Presbyterian Church. The family-friendly fair features lots of yummy food, floats, clowns, acrobats, marching bands and a parade.

Father’s Day Beer Tasting Boat Cruise

1 Civic Center Drive

Detroit, MI 48226

(877) 338-2628

www.eventbrite.com/e/fathers-day-beer-tasting-boat-cruise-june-17-2018-tickets-39782510560 1 Civic Center DriveDetroit, MI 48226(877) 338-2628

Kids 21 and over can kick back with dad for a leisurely Father’s Day beer-tasting cruise along the Detroit River. You’ll board and ride the Detroit Princess River Boat and sample 30-plus Spring/Summer Seasonal Beers and Hard Ciders from Michigan and beyond. You’ll receive a Motor City Brew Tours commemorative cup, 15 sample tickets for 4 oz. pours, a wide array of appetizers and a scenic river cruise. Cruise boards at 11:30 a.m. and docks at 2:30 p.m.

Joe Muer Seafood Sunday Brunch

39475 Woodward Ave.

Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304

(248) 792-9609

www.joemuer.com 39475 Woodward Ave.Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304(248) 792-9609

Treat dad to a sensational Father’s Day brunch at Joe Muer’s award-winning seafood restaurant. The cocktail menu features Bottomless Mimosa Champagne and fresh orange juice. Food selections include a raw bar and sushi offerings, as well as specialties like made-to-order omelets, steak and eggs, lobster frittata, chocolate custard French toast on Brioche bread, Belgium waffles, Maine lobster roll, USDA prime half-pound burger and much more. Homemade Joe Muer pastries are also served with many menu items.

The Whitney

4421 Woodward Ave.

Detroit, MI 48201

(313) 832-5700

www.thewhitney.com 4421 Woodward Ave.Detroit, MI 48201(313) 832-5700

Enjoy a beautiful part of Detroit’s history by treating dad to a luxurious Father’s Day dining experience at The Whitney Mansion. The mansion was originally built by Detroit lumber baron David Whitney, Jr. in 1894 as a 22,000 square foot, 52-room home. In 1986, it was restored and converted into a restaurant. Today, The Whitney boasts a fine dining restaurant, The Katherine McGregor Dessert Parlor and The Ghostbar and Gardens. Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Multiple featured menus include, The Whitney Dinner Menu, The Woodward Room menu (featuring prime rib), an Afternoon Tea Menu, an Early Evening Menu and more.

