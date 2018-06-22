(CBS Detroit) – The race to become Michigan’s 49th governor is in full swing as two more candidates stopped by CBS 62 studios to talk with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, of “Michigan Matters.”

Attorney General Bill Schuette and Dr. Jim Hines each appear with her to discuss various issues impacting the region and state.

Schuette shared his thoughts on fixing education in the state, the Flint water crisis, and why he continues to embrace President Donald Trump.

The heated primary season concludes August 7 when the top Republican and Democratic vote getter move on to the general election in the race to become Michigan’s next governor. Gov. Rick Snyder is term limited.

Then, Dr. Jim Hines, a Republican who hails from Saginaw and is a first time political candidate, appears on the show to talk about his bid for governor.

Hines, an obstetrician/gynecologist, left his practice to run for office. He told Cain he has spent almost $1 million of his own money on the primary.

He talked about education, fixing the roads and the what to do about the Affordable Care Act.

Dr Hines likened his outsider status to Trump’s and talked about his chances in the Republican primary.

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS Sunday at 11:30 on CBS 62.